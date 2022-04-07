Govt plans to build a 400,000ha land reserve along the Ntui-Yoko-Tibati corridor

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government plans to build a 400,000 ha land reserve along the Ntui-Yoko-Tibati to ease access to land for intensive agriculture. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Minader) said the project will help attract private economic operators and develop youth entrepreneurship in agriculture.

Indeed, Cameroon's land law excludes young people from access to land. According to the NGO Center for Environment and Development (CED), the law dates back to 1974, which means that people under the age of 48 cannot access land titles through direct registration, although this document is required as collateral for a bank loan. CED said this would exclude at least 87% of the Cameroonian population from carrying out big investments.

In January 2011, the head of State instructed a land reform to facilitate investors' access to land to develop "second generation" agriculture. But the law has not yet been completed. CED suggests that the law recognize the ownership of each village's traditional land. Also, civil society is asking the state to recognize the customary, collective, and individual rights of communities by giving them ownership over land; legislate on food security for populations impacted by investment projects. It also suggests a law that defends the land rights of all citizens, with a special focus on women, youth, and indigenous peoples.

S.A.