Yaoundé - 07 April 2022 -
Economy

Cameroonian poultry farmers ask for State support to overcome the crisis

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 06 April 2022 18:40

(Business in Cameroon) - François Djonou (photo), head of the Cameroon Poultry Interprofession (IPAVIC), said in a recent interview with Cameroon Tribune that households have nothing to worry about concerning the availability of chicken on the local market during the upcoming Easter holidays. “To produce more chickens during Easter, poultry farmers have increased orders for day-old chicks. The brooders, too, had made arrangements to produce enough day-old chicks," he said.

However, after Easter, supply will drastically decline. "I fear that this (the availability of chicken, ed) will not last long enough. The health crises and the war in Ukraine have had a devastating impact on the poultry industry. As a solution, we are asking the state to intervene and provide a subsidy to offset the high costs," François Djonou said.

Indeed, as is the case in several production sectors in Cameroon, local poultry farmers are dependent on external partners for inputs such as hatching eggs and day-old chicks. The import bills have become more expensive in recent months due to the explosion in freight costs, following the ongoing war in Ukraine.

