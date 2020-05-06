Cameroon: Impact of the 19 measures issued by the government to support the economy will be low, Gicam estimates

(Business in Cameroon) - On May 4, 2020, employers’ grouping GICAM published a release assessing the 19 measures issued by Cameroon, on April 30, 2020, to support the economy affected by the coronavirus.

In the release, the employers’ grouping notes that "its proposals have been partially taken into account" but they are not satisfied with the various measures.

"While we welcome the decision to clear the VAT credit balance to help restore the cash flow of businesses, we deplore the absence of customs measures, the non-repayment of the domestic debt, and the failure to mobilize banking levers (…) Overall, we consider that this first set of measures is a start towards the objective that we are calling for namely, containing economic slippages and dysfunctions. However, there is still a long way to go since we can already notice the low foreseeable impact of these measures, given the deterioration of the economy and the impoverishment of households. (…) The effectiveness of the first measures taken by the government will only be possible with the implementation of economic stimulus measures combining fiscal, monetary, and financial policies, as well as unprecedented policies to support businesses and households," GICAM writes.

BRM