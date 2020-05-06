logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 May 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon: Impact of the 19 measures issued by the government to support the economy will be low, Gicam estimates

Cameroon: Impact of the 19 measures issued by the government to support the economy will be low, Gicam estimates
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 06 May 2020 11:30

(Business in Cameroon) - On May 4, 2020, employers’ grouping GICAM published a release assessing the 19 measures issued by Cameroon, on April 30, 2020, to support the economy affected by the coronavirus.

In the release, the employers’ grouping notes that "its proposals have been partially taken into account" but they are not satisfied with the various measures.

 "While we welcome the decision to clear the VAT credit balance to help restore the cash flow of businesses, we deplore the absence of customs measures, the non-repayment of the domestic debt, and the failure to mobilize banking levers (…) Overall, we consider that this first set of measures is a start towards the objective that we are calling for namely, containing economic slippages and dysfunctions. However, there is still a long way to go since we can already notice the low foreseeable impact of these measures, given the deterioration of the economy and the impoverishment of households. (…) The effectiveness of the first measures taken by the government will only be possible with the implementation of economic stimulus measures combining fiscal, monetary, and financial policies, as well as unprecedented policies to support businesses and households," GICAM writes.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Impact of the 19 measures issued by the government to support the economy will be low, Gicam estimates

cameroon-impact-of-the-19-measures-issued-by-the-government-to-support-the-economy-will-be-low-gicam-estimates
On May 4, 2020, employers’ grouping GICAM published a release assessing the 19 measures issued by Cameroon, on April 30, 2020, to support the economy...

PPRD-NoSo: Cameroon signs over XAF8.5 bln funding agreement as an initial contribution to the reconstruction programme

pprd-noso-cameroon-signs-over-xaf8-5-bln-funding-agreement-as-an-initial-contribution-to-the-reconstruction-programme
Declared economically depressed zones by the government in 2019 because of insecurity maintained by armed groups, Cameroon's North-West and South-West...

Cameroon plans actions, including tax relief, to boost local pharmaceutical industry

cameroon-plans-actions-including-tax-relief-to-boost-local-pharmaceutical-industry
Cameroon is currently planning to boost the still embryonic local pharmaceutical industry through two lines of action. This was revealed by Gabriel Dodo...

Eneo announces “very encouraging” Q1-2020 operating results

eneo-announces-very-encouraging-q1-2020-operating-results
"Our operating results for the first quarter are very encouraging. Let's continue our efforts.” This is one of the main messages addressed to the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique