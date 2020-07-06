logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 July 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon plans national preference measures in the 2021 finance law to reduce imports

Cameroon plans national preference measures in the 2021 finance law to reduce imports
  • Comments   -   Monday, 06 July 2020 12:56

(Business in Cameroon) - On July 2, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute instructed Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze to submit, within a fortnight, the budgetary guidelines that could be included in the 2021 Budget Act currently being drafted, to reduce the country's imports.

For that purpose, the Minister of Finance has already given some indications: "given the decline in government revenues, the State's economic and financial outlook for the 2021-2023 period is mainly based on the ‘import substitution’ approach through the reduction or gradual abolition of exemptions on some products that are weighing on the trade balance, to encourage local production on a larger scale.

Also, the Minfi informs, various facilities will be granted to domestic producers to promote the "made in Cameroon" and emphasis will be placed on improving the profitability and competitiveness of public enterprises.

This projected government approach is in line with Cameroon's 2030 National Development Strategy. According to this strategy, the country plans to reduce the trade deficit from 8.8% in 2018 to about 3% of GDP in 2030.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon partners with Afrikpay to integrate 30,000 young people into digital jobs

cameroon-partners-with-afrikpay-to-integrate-30-000-young-people-into-digital-jobs
In partnership with AfrikPay (Cameroon's third-largest Mobile Money operator), Mounouna Foutsou, the Minister in charge of Youth, has just launched the...

Cameroon will launch the development of 11,000 ha of hydro-agricultural and fish farming perimeter in the north this year

cameroon-will-launch-the-development-of-11-000-ha-of-hydro-agricultural-and-fish-farming-perimeter-in-the-north-this-year
This year, Cameroon will start developing 11,000 hectares of hydro-agricultural and fish farming perimeter in the northern region of the country in the...

Cameroon plans national preference measures in the 2021 finance law to reduce imports

cameroon-plans-national-preference-measures-in-the-2021-finance-law-to-reduce-imports
On July 2, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute instructed Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze to submit, within a fortnight, the budgetary guidelines that...

Cameroon: SABC’s loaded truck attacked in the Northwest

cameroon-sabc-s-loaded-truck-attacked-in-the-northwest
Société Anonyme des Brasseries du Cameroun (SABC) has recently been the victim of an attack by an armed group. The incident occurred in the town of Santa,...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »