gdc-s-gas-suply-suspension-forces-interruption-of-cicam-s-towel-and-printed-fabric-production-activities-in-douala

(Business in Cameroon) - Internal sources have revealed that, the two Cotonnière industrielle du Cameroun (CICAM)’s Douala-based plants have been inoperational since July 21, 2021. According to the sources, this is due to the suspension, by Gaz du Cameroun (GDC), of gas supplies used as energy by the two plants specialized in the production of printed fabrics and towels.

Fact is, GDC suspended its supplies to CICAM due to unpaid invoices estimated at XAF630 million. Comments and discourse per the suspension suggests that it will now be harder for the company to pay salaries to its staff.

Overall, this new episode demonstrates the gravity of the situation at CICAM. In 2015, despite a XAF13.2 billion performance contract with its sole shareholder (State of Cameroon), CICAM is unable to overcome the difficulties it has been encountering since imported and contraband products broke into the local textile markets.

Years ago, it was the flagship of the textile industry in the CEMAC region. Nowadays, its local market share barely reaches 5% while the remaining share is controlled by printed fabrics from China and West Africa, Nigeria notably.

This stiff competition from Chinese and West African fabrics, which are sometimes smuggled into the country, has had a significant impact on CICAM's finances. According to official financial statements, this state-owned company has accumulated losses estimated at XAF13.4 billion over the 2018-2020 period. In 2018 alone, it lost XAF5.3 billion. From XAF13.2 billion in 2018, its turnover fell to XAF9.9 billion in 2019 then to XAF7.3 billion in 2020, almost 50% down from its level in 2018.

Brice R. Mbodiam