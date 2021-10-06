logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 October 2021 -
Economy

Cameroon budgets XAF13 billion for the organization of AFCON 2021

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon is budgeting XAF13 billion for the organization of the TotalEnergies AFCON 2021. The budget was revealed in a letter dated September 17, 2021, sent by Minister of State Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute to report the President of the Republic’s approval of the set budget. 

According to authorized sources, the approved budget is 50% below the XAF26 billion requested by Minister of Sports Narcisse Mouelle Kombi to organize the sporting event. Also, the XAF13 billion will not be managed by the Ministry of Sports solely. Instead, 14 ministries and public institutions (like the General Delegation for National Security) will take part in the management of that budget.  

Initially planned to be held in Cameroon in 2019, that year’s edition of the AFCON was organized in Egypt due to delays in the construction of infrastructures that would host the competition in Cameroon. The following edition was supposed to be held in Cameroon in 2020. However, the CAF first postponed it to January 2021 and then to January 2022. The competition will finally be held from January 9 to February 6, 2022, in Yaoundé, Limbé, Bafoussam, Douala, and Garoua.

