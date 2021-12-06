logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 December 2021 -
Cameroon to unveil a toll-free number to curb land corruption

Cameroon to unveil a toll-free number to curb land corruption
  • Comments   -   Monday, 06 December 2021 13:12

(Business in Cameroon) - In the coming weeks, a toll-free number will be operational in Cameroon for land corruption denunciations. The project was disclosed by Minister of Land Tenure Henri Eyebe Ayissi (photo) last December 3, while presenting his ministerial department’s projects before the national assembly.

The toll-free number (1527) will help “identify and go after inappropriate behaviors thanks to user reports in the framework of the fight against corruption,” the official said.

The number has already been authorized and assigned by the telecommunications regulatory board. In the coming weeks, it will be operationalized by [public operator] Camtel. (...) It will be operational in the first few weeks of 2022,” he added.

Henri Eyebe Ayissi stressed that users’ calls to the number will not be charged.  Based on the reports received, an information and referral office will be set up in central services to provide solutions to users’ concerns.

With that initiative, Henri Eyebe Ayissi hopes users’ confidence in land management and administration will be restored. In the defunct Doing Business, land-related matters were among the main factors affecting Cameroon’s ranking although, in the country, land deeds are well-rated collateral in credit applications.

According to data from the Ministry of Land Tenure, land disputes constitute 85% of the cases inscribed on the administrative courts’ rolls (the document on which clerks list the cases to be judged at court hearings). On supreme courts’ rolls, this percentage is 65%.  

S.A.

