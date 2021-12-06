logoBC
Yaoundé - 06 December 2021 -
Wage bill: Cameroon once again exceeds the sustainability ratio laid out by CEMAC rules

  • Comments   -   Monday, 06 December 2021 14:21

(Business in Cameroon) - As of the end of August 2021, Cameroon’s wage bill to tax revenue was 41.9%, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté explained before the parliament on November 26, 2021. For the government official, in the best of cases, that ratio will drop to 40% by the end of the year. Both the ratio recorded at end-August 2021 and the one forecasted for the end of the year are higher than the 35% sustainability ratio allowed in the CEMAC region.

According to official documents, for over 10 years now, Cameroonian authorities have been battling to meet that sustainability ratio. However, the wage bill has been rising over the years, becoming a concern for public authorities and threatening the budget balance. In 2022 for instance, the wage bill is expected to rise by 5.5% year-on-year to XAF1,064.6 billion (against XAF1,009.3 billion in 2021).

The rise in the country’s public wage bill, over more than a decade, is due to the mass recruitments into the civil service. In a document annexed to the 2021 finance law, the Ministry of Finance revealed that over the past 10 years, Cameroon’s wage bill has risen by an average of 5.6% yearly despite the numerous payroll consolidation initiatives taken by the government. It added that a study carried out in 2018 had already demonstrated that this yearly growth in salary expenditures was due to the number of recruitments, which is usually higher than the number of retirements.

The main factor contributing to the rise was massive recruitments in the secondary education segment, the document adds. “By rising from 30,640 to 83,308 between January 2010 and June 2020, the number of secondary school teachers rose 2.7 folds. It now represents 34.4% of the number of civil servants employed by Cameroon, against 15.8% in early 2010. At the same time, their salaries now represent 32.3% of the overall salary expenditures against 21% in 2010,” it justifies.

Besides the mass recruitments, the rise in the country’s wage bill was also caused by illegal manipulations in the government payroll. Indeed, thanks to a recent physical headcount operation (COPPE) launched by the government to consolidate the payroll, thousands of ghost servants and pensioners who have been unduly receiving salaries and pensions were identified and removed from the payroll. In 2021, the public treasury saved XAF51 billion in salary expenditures through the COPPE, Prime Minister Dion Nguté estimates. 

Brice R. Mbodiam    

Wage bill: Cameroon once again exceeds the sustainability ratio laid out by CEMAC rules

wage-bill-cameroon-once-again-exceeds-the-sustainability-ratio-laid-out-by-cemac-rules
As of the end of August 2021, Cameroon's wage bill to tax revenue was 41.9%, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté explained before the parliament on November...

