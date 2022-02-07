logoBC
Yaoundé - 07 February 2022 -
Cameroon to support a XAF52 bln industrial park project in the West

  Monday, 07 February 2022 13:34

(Business in Cameroon) - In West Cameroon, the construction of a XAF52 billion industrial park could soon start. The project has been initiated by the local firm Belle folie SA. For that purpose, its founder, Micheline Dsamou, recently signed an agreement with Minister of Industry Gabriel Dodo Ndoke (photo), according to information published on February 4, 2022, by the government daily Cameroon Tribune

The project includes the construction of fish and poultry farms as well as soybean oil and fertilizer production plants over 113 hectares of land in Ndé, Badounga, and Bagoua. 

Of the XAF52 billion investment required for the project,  Belle folie SA. will provide XAF11.38 billion, while institutional and financial partners (including the Ministry of Industry) will provide XAF10.37 billion, and XAF30.33 billion will be raised through bond issues. 

According to Minister Gabriel Dodo Ndoke, the project whose construction phase is scheduled to start in 2023, will reduce food imports, improve agricultural productivity, and set a smart farming model.   

A pharmacist by training, Micheline Dsamou is well known in the Cameroonian entrepreneurial community. In 1975, she created  "Pharmacie du soleil” in  Yaoundé and in 1986, she founded Pharmacam. In the early '90s, she entered the transport and logistics sector with the creation of Line Transit.

S.A.



