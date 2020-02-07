port-of-kribi-puts-tariff-reductions-in-place-for-central-african-republic-s-operators

(Business in Cameroon) - The Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK) has set tariff reductions for operators from the Central African republic.

This was revealed during a commercial prospecting mission of the Central African republic shippers' council CCAC carried out on January 31 at the port of Kribi in South Cameroon.

“These [tariff reductions] include a 30% reduction on goods, a 25% reduction on stevedoring and a 75% reduction on parking penalties,” according to the port authority.

According to the same source, the volume of goods to or from the Central African Republic (CAR) increased by 991 TEUs in 2019 against 386 TEUs in 2018. Overall, trade exchanges increased by nearly 70% compared with 2018. All of these exchanges were carried out by well-known CAR clients such as Timberland Industries, Vicwood RCA, Tahnry RCA, Socimco, Sinfocam, and Centrafricaine des bois.

Referring to the prospects for Central African economic operators at the Kribi port platform, PAK officials disclosed some incentives reserved only for CAR investors. These include a land reserve of more than 15 hectares and the provision of office space for the CAR's customs services.

Sylvain Andzongo