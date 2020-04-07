Cameroon: International business fair FIAC postponed to October 2020, provided the coronavirus pandemic ends in July

(Business in Cameroon) - The coronavirus pandemic raging in Cameroon since March 2020 could last for another 3 months. This estimate was made in a recent background note published by The International Business and Trade Fair of Douala (FIAC).

The note, based its estimate on the opinion of experts who foresee the end of the pandemic in July 2020. Therefore, the FIAC indicates, the Fiac-PmExchange previously planned to be held on April 4-19, 2020 is postponed to October 17-November 1, 2020.

Before the note, the Ministry of Commerce had already published, on March 18, 2020, a press release informing about the postponement of the event organized by the Cameroonian government, via Fondation Inter-progress, and E-Cam’s PmExchange.

The idea of the FIAC was born in 2008, after three editions of the International Exhibition for SMEs and Partnerships. According to Pierre Zumbach, president of Fondation Inter-progress, the aim was to organize a vast vending event open to local, regional and international economic operators where all business operators seek to improve their efficiency in many sectors including marketing, retailing and export-import.

S.A.