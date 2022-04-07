expert-says-state-employer-consultations-on-inflation-are-biased-by-non-transparent-companies

(Business in Cameroon) - Members of the government and the association of economic operators have been meeting for several weeks to discuss the current inflation crisis in the country. While they are still trying to find a solution to get out of the crisis, Cameroonian accountant, David François Nyeck, said there is bias in the process.

He says that for meetings to be successful, companies must be transparent about their accounts. In an open letter, the accountant believes that it is the certified accounts of companies that must serve as a reliable basis for discussions between the authorities and the business community. "Without reliable accounts, there is no possibility of getting the right selling price. Without reliable accounts, no dialog with the public authorities can be free of suspicion," he argues.

During a meeting held last March 18 with the government, the employers’ grouping Gicam highlighted the additional costs generated by the current situation. But in the absence of company accounts, it is impossible to evaluate how this impacts their markets. Similarly, it is difficult to know whether the companies, which are threatening to stop supplying the market in the second half of 2022 if they receive no government support, have themselves made efforts to reduce some of their non-essential costs.

David François Nyeck believes that this non-transparency which is however counterproductive for businesses is “cultural” in Cameroon. “When you ask local businessmen why they find it difficult to finance their companies, they will tell you everything but the essential. They think they will get in trouble with the government if they are transparent about their business,” the expert said.

The situation is such that the window available for business financing at the Douala Stock Exchange (Bvmac) remains underused. According to available data, only three companies based in Cameroon are listed on the exchange. These are SEMC (a subsidiary of Castel), Socapalm (a subsidiary of Socfin), and Safacam (a subsidiary of Socfin).

Sylvain Andzongo