Cameroon's Industrial Prices Drop 5.4% in 2023 Amid Persistent Inflation Concerns

(Business in Cameroon) - The Industrial Producer Price Index (IPPI) released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on May 7, 2024, indicates a decline in production costs within Cameroonian industries in 2023, contributing to a 5.4% drop in factory prices.

"After years of steady increases, 2023 marks an unexpected turn for the Cameroonian industry. Production prices recorded a significant 5.4% decrease compared to 2022. This reversal sharply contrasts with the trend observed since 2020," reveals the INS report.

The positive shift is attributed to several factors, notably the stabilization of raw material prices. These prices skyrocketed in 2022 due to the Russia-Ukraine war and ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain caused by the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

According to INS analysts, "The stabilization of raw material prices contributed to either stagnant or reduced production costs in Cameroonian manufacturing, mineral, and agri-food industries”.

"Manufacturing production prices in Cameroon remained stable in 2023 (+0.3%) after a significant increase in 2022. This stabilization is possibly due to corrected raw material prices and a slowdown in global demand. Ultimately, this could positively impact production costs and, potentially, consumer prices,” the report says. "Following an 11% surge in 2022, production prices in the Cameroonian agri-food industry saw a significant slowdown in 2023, dropping by 1.7%. This reversal is likely due to stabilized agricultural raw material prices and an improved supply chain”.

Despite a 1.8% decline in 2023, attributed to the continued stabilization of international raw material prices and "domestic market competition," particularly in the cement industry, production prices in Cameroon's materials industry "remain higher than their pre-2022 crisis levels," the report reveals.

However, despite the anticipated reduction in market prices due to the improved production costs, inflation in the country remained largely unaffected during the period under review. The INS report on Cameroon's inflation in 2023 and prospects for 2024 indicates that the indicator stood at 7.4% in 2023, reaching its third-highest level in the past 29 years, following respective rates of "32.5% and 9% in 1994 and 1995, following the 50% devaluation of the CFA franc on January 11, 1994."