mtn-cameroon-reaches-deal-with-aer-to-extend-services-in-rural-areas

(Business in Cameroon) - MTN Cameroon reached an agreement last week with the Rural Electrification Agency (AER) to extend its network in the rural localities of Cameroon.

The deal aligns with the project to electrify 1,000 rural localities with solar energy, which the government, through the AER, has been conducting for several years in collaboration with the Chinese company Huawei.

Under their partnership, AER will provide MTN with solar energy (solar panels and batteries) to power the telecom infrastructure the mobile operator is planning to deploy. "This collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency will enable MTN to accelerate the digital and financial inclusion of populations who are often left aside because they are far away,” said Stephen Blewett, Managing Director of MTN Cameroon. This partnership also helps the multinational, which plans to become carbon neutral by 2040, to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by using solar energy instead of generators for its equipment.

According to AER's MD, Ousmanou Moussa, the partnership, which is part of the fight to reduce the digital divide in the country, will make it easier for people in the targeted rural areas to pay for electricity meter recharges via MTN's Mobile Money service. Let's note that before the agreement was signed, both partners tested the solution on two sites in Mariemberg, in the department of Sanaga Maritime, Littoral region.

To date, AER has already deployed solar systems in 350 localities.

BRM