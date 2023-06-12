logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 June 2023 -
Economy

Contract Awards Surge in Cameroon's Public Investment, but Execution Rates Fall Behind

Contract Awards Surge in Cameroon's Public Investment, but Execution Rates Fall Behind
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 07 June 2023 18:33

(Business in Cameroon) - The Public Investment Budget (BIP) in Cameroon was executed at 74.56% in 2021, according to the National Committee for Monitoring the Physical and Financial Execution of Public Investment. Compared to 2021, when the rate was 74.99%, this makes a decline of 0.43 pts.

While the execution stagnates, the commitment (contracting) rate for these projects has improved significantly, rising from 81.41% in 2021 to 92.07% in 2022, an increase of more than 10 points. The Committee attributes the slow execution rate to several factors, including delayed project development, abandoned sites due to payment issues, sluggish implementation of jointly-financed projects, inadequate ownership of implementation procedures, and the security crisis in certain regions.

By region, the North and Adamaoua have the highest execution rates, at 91.5% and 87.8% respectively. Despite the security crisis in the Anglophone regions, the execution rate in the Northwest was 87.86%, compared with 73.6% in the Southwest. The worst performer in terms of physical execution remains the Central region, with a rate of 65.76% of projects executed by the end of 2022.

back to top

Port of Kribi's multipurpose terminal soars with clinker imports in 2022

port-of-kribi-s-multipurpose-terminal-soars-with-clinker-imports-in-2022
Import traffic was very dynamic at the Kribi port’s multipurpose terminal in 2022, reports from the Port Authority PAK showed. According to available...

Cameroon: Govt plans to sell 47 seed farms to the private sector

cameroon-govt-plans-to-sell-47-seed-farms-to-the-private-sector
The Cameroonian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Minader) has just launched a call for expressions of interest to recruit private partners...

Malian Cheick Kanté appointed World Bank Director of Operations for Cameroon

malian-cheick-kante-appointed-world-bank-director-of-operations-for-cameroon
Malian Cheick Fantamady Kanté is the World Bank's new Director of Operations for Cameroon. The newly appointed manager was officially presented to the...

Cameroonian Jacques Edjangue confirmed as AfDB Vice President

cameroonian-jacques-edjangue-confirmed-as-afdb-vice-president
Cameroonian Jacques Edjangue has been confirmed Thursday as the Vice President for People and Talent Management of the African Development Bank (AfDB)...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »