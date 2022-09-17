logoBC
Yaoundé - 17 September 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon: Banana exports reaches 15,733 tons in August 2022, up 24.4% YoY

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 07 September 2022 02:55

(Business in Cameroon) - Banana exporters in Cameroon shipped a total of 15,733 tons of fruits in August this year, according to data from the Cameroon Banana Association (Assobacam). Compared to the 12,651 tons sold during the same period in 2021, this makes an increase of 24.4%.

All three main exporters in the country experienced an increase in production over the period under review. Market leader Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP) sold 12,899 tons to the international market at the end of August 2022, against 10,683 tons a year ago, up 20.7%.

The public agro-industrial CDC, the 2nd largest employer in Cameroon after the public administration, shipped 1,905 tons against 1,139 tons in August 2021, a record increase of 67.2%. The minor player Boh Plantations’ exports increased 48.2% to 1,229 tons from 829 tons.

Assobacam reported that this increased production in August is the result of clement weather with adequate rainfalls.

S.A.

