chad-calls-for-resumption-of-cement-exports-from-cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - The Chadian government is calling on Cameroonian authorities to lift the ban imposed on cement exports from their country. Djiddi Bichara Hassane, Chad's ambassador to Cameroon, met last November 4 with Cameroon's Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, in Yaoundé to discuss the matter.

"Some of our compatriots in recent months have bought 251 trucks. Subsequently, your ministerial department decided to suspend exports of this product on Cameroonian territory. We hope that this measure will be lifted so that we can resume our business from Douala," the Chadian envoy said. In response, we learn, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana promised to soon enter into negotiations with the national cement company and find a solution.

According to the government member, Cameroon decided to suspend cement exports to Chad because there were grey areas regarding the volumes acquired by Chadian operators. This resulted in a shortage on the local market and, by snowball effect, an inflation of the price of cement in the country.

S.A.