Yaoundé - 08 February 2021 -
Economy

BGFIBank committed XAF200 bln in Cameroon within 10 years, MD Abakal Mahamat claims

  Monday, 08 February 2021 12:46

(Business in Cameroon) - On February 3rd, Abakal Mahamat (Managing Director of BgfiBank Cameroon) reviewed his bank’s investments in Cameroon during the signature of a XAF100 billion loan agreement, between electricity utility company, ENEO and eight local banks held in Yaounde.

"In its 10 years of operation in Cameroon, BGFIBank has distinguished itself by major achievements in social infrastructure, energy, and industry. To date, the cumulative value of those achievements is XAF200 billion," he said.

BGFIBank Cameroon also estimates that it is the leader of strategic partnerships in the country with notably value-added services that include the onsite installation of electronic cheque clearing systems and merchant payment systems.  

To prove its commitment, the bank reveals that it provided 23% of the XAF100 billion, thus being the head of the banking pool in that fundraising operation.

Established in Cameroon in 2011, the bank officially comes behind Afriland First Bank, Société Générale, Bicec, and SCB when it comes to terms of business volumes.

S.A.

