Yaoundé - 09 February 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon: France commits XAF46 bln as 2022 budget support

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 08 February 2022 12:35

(Business in Cameroon) - Rémy Rioux, Director General of the French Development Agency (AFD), and the government of Cameroon signed, on February 4, 2022, a "multi-tranche framework agreement" amounting to €150 million (XAF98.4 billion). The framework agreement signed during the director general’s visit to Cameroon is a budget support loan committed by France to support the new economic and financial program Cameroon signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 

This "multi-tranche framework agreement" comes with an initial disbursement of €70 million (XAF45.9 billion), representing the 2022 tranche of these budgetary supports. The tranches will be gradually disbursed till 2024 when the new economic and financial program will be concluded. 

 "Since 2016, under Cameroon's IMF-supported economic and financial program, France has provided €300 million (about XAF197 billion) budget support, through the AFD. This time, under the 2022-2024 program, France is providing a €150 million support, with a probable disbursement of €70 million this year," said Alamine Ousmane Mey, Cameroon's Minister of the Economy. 

The government official’s words reveal a significant drop (50%) in the volume of budgetary support provided by France during the old and new programs with the IMF. 

The current program, which runs through 2024, was approved by the IMF executive board on July 29, 2021. The program is backed by a USD689.5 million (close to XAF375 billion) credit to be disbursed by the Bretton Woods institution, to support the economic and financial reforms contained in the contract. 

Apart from that credit, the program is expected to bring in budgetary support from Cameroon’s multilateral and bilateral financial partners. The framework agreement signed on February 4, falls in that category. 

Brice R. Mbodiam

