Cameroon moves to protect consumers against ‘unfit for consumption’ sardines

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon recently initiated controls to prevent the entrance of ‘Belle Ville’ branded tin sardines into the national territory. That sardine brand was banned in Gabon because of its toxicity. According to the Ministry of Livestock (Minepia), control officers are mobilized in the Southern region, which shares a border with Gabon, to make sure that sardine “unfit for human consumption” has not been introduced into local markets.

In Ebolowa, teams from the Ministry of Livestock’s regional delegation and the national zootechnical and veterinary institute are scouring markets to ensure that the foodstuff is not being sold to households. The same verification process is underway in border markets in Kyé-Ossi, Ebebeyin, Ambam, etc.

The said tin sardines was banned by Gabon on January 19, 2022, through a note from the neighboring country’s Directorate General of Competition and Consumption (DGCC). In the note, the directorate ordered the withdrawal of that sardine brand presented on the e-commerce website Alibaba as coming from Morocco. "This product is unfit for human consumption because of the presence of a high level of volatile nitrogen above the maximum limit of 60 mg of nitrogen per 100 g of flesh. This explains the unusual organoleptic characteristics (flavor, smell, texture) noted by consumers, " wrote the DGCC.

In addition, the DGCC points out, there is deception on the substantial qualities of the goods, given the amount of vegetable oil in the tin sardine. For the directorate, it is below the 70% mark, which is a minimum for canned sardines in vegetable oil. It then invited consumers not to eat the sardines and return them to the sellers.

S.A.