logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 February 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon moves to protect consumers against ‘unfit for consumption’ sardines

Cameroon moves to protect consumers against ‘unfit for consumption’ sardines
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 08 February 2022 13:20

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon recently initiated controls to prevent the entrance of ‘Belle Ville’ branded tin sardines into the national territory. That sardine brand was banned in Gabon because of its toxicity.  According to the Ministry of Livestock (Minepia), control officers are mobilized in the Southern region, which shares a border with Gabon, to make sure that sardine “unfit for human consumption” has not been introduced into local markets. 

In Ebolowa, teams from the Ministry of Livestock’s regional delegation and the national zootechnical and veterinary institute are scouring markets to ensure that the foodstuff is not being sold to households. The same verification process is underway in border markets in Kyé-Ossi, Ebebeyin, Ambam, etc. 

The said tin sardines was banned by Gabon on January 19, 2022, through a note from the neighboring country’s Directorate General of Competition and Consumption (DGCC). In the note, the directorate ordered the withdrawal of that sardine brand presented on the e-commerce website Alibaba as coming from Morocco. "This product is unfit for human consumption because of the presence of a high level of volatile nitrogen above the maximum limit of 60 mg of nitrogen per 100 g of flesh. This explains the unusual organoleptic characteristics (flavor, smell, texture) noted by consumers, " wrote the DGCC. 

In addition, the DGCC points out, there is deception on the substantial qualities of the goods, given the amount of vegetable oil in the tin sardine. For the directorate, it is below the 70% mark, which is a minimum for canned sardines in vegetable oil. It then invited consumers not to eat the sardines and return them to the sellers. 

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Viva Logone enters public consultation phase

cameroon-viva-logone-enters-public-consultation-phase
The project for the Valorization of Investments in the Valley of the Logone (Viva Logone) has entered the public consultation stage, the penultimate phase...

Camvert gets incentives for its XAF237 bln Campo agro-industrial complex

camvert-gets-incentives-for-its-xaf237-bln-campo-agro-industrial-complex
Camvert SA, an agricultural production company controlled by Cameroonian business mogul Aboubakar al Fatih, recently signed an investment agreement with...

Cameroon moves to protect consumers against ‘unfit for consumption’ sardines

cameroon-moves-to-protect-consumers-against-unfit-for-consumption-sardines
Cameroon recently initiated controls to prevent the entrance of ‘Belle Ville’ branded tin sardines into the national territory. That sardine brand was...

Maroua to soon host a tomato processing factory

maroua-to-soon-host-a-tomato-processing-factory
In the coming months, Cameroonian firm Sotreas -Société de transformation des produits d’élevage et d’agriculture du Sahel- could launch the construction...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n108: February 2022

Palm oil Cameroon Pushes Towards Self-sufficiency

Taxing telecoms, A True Conundrum for African Countries


Investir au Cameroun n118: Février 2022

Huile de palme Cap sur l’auto-suffisance

Taxer les télécoms, le dilemme des Etats africains