cameroon-invests-xaf10-bln-for-the-construction-of-a-cotton-ginning-plant-in-the-far-north

(Business in Cameroon) - On March 6th, Minister of Agriculture, Gabriel Mbairobe, laid the foundation stone of a 45,000-ton cotton ginning plant in Gouna, Far North Cameroon. The plant to be built over 20 hectares will be the tenth similar infrastructure owned by the Cameroon cotton development corporation (Sodecoton). Social workers (260), including young women and men, are expected to work in that plant whose construction should be completed by 2022.

According to Gabriel Mbairobe, the facility will include housing, stores, administrative offices, huts, and pumping stations. Thanks to its construction, Sodecoton's total ginning capacity will rise to over 365,000 tons per cotton season.

"The Gouna plant, which will soon be built, is a key infrastructure in Sodecoton’s structural transformation process. It is part of a recovery plan with a production target of 400,000 tons of cotton seeds for 2025. This target is well above the actual capacities, estimated at 345,000 tons, of Sodecoton’s ginning plants," M. Mbairobe said.

The official explains that the industrial facility (whose construction will cost the government XAF10.2 billion) is a timely investment that will help gin a large part of the cotton production surplus in the country, namely in the departments of Faro, Benoué, and Mayo Rey.

Established in 1988, Sodecoton aims to promote cotton production and the development of Cameroon’s cotton-producing areas. With a social capital of XAF1.5 billion, it is 59%-owned by the state, 30% by Geocoton and 11% by Société mobilière d'investissement du Cameroun (SMIC).

According to a report published in 2020, by the technical committee for the rehabilitation of Cameroon’s public corporations, in 2019, the yields of Sodecoton’s ginning plants dropped slightly. Indeed, the commission reveals, in 2019, for 319,770 tons of cotton ginned, the average yield was 41.59% or 132,995 tons of fiber. Meanwhile, in 2018, that yield was 42.34% or 107,618 tons of fiber for 254,181 tons of cotton ginned. The Gouna plant could boost those yields.

Sylvain Andzongo