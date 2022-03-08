Cameroon: Covid-19 boosted firms’ digital adoption, INS survey shows

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the coronavirus pandemic has boosted firms’ digital adoption, according to a recent survey by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). In the survey detailing the impact the pandemic had on business in the second half of 2021, the INS informs that 46% of large firms upped their use of digital tools for business operations, against 37% of SMEs and 13% of informal production units.

As for banks and insurance firms, almost all of them increased the use of digital payment platforms. “Firms in the Education (85.7%), telecommunication (54.5%) and financial intermediation (50%) sectors also increased their use of those online payment tools,” the document stresses.

The INS survey reveals that the education sector recorded the fastest digital adoption rate during the period covered.

BRM