Cameroon: FDIs grew tenfold in 2000-2020

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon captured US$488 million (XAF284 billion) of foreign direct investments in 2020, the lowest in five years, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). This brought the overall volume of FDIs captured by the country since 2000 to US$9,026 million (XAF5,434.3 billion), the UN institution revealed in its 2021 report on world investments.

An analysis of the figures published by UNCTAD shows a tenfold increase in the stock of FDIs captured by Cameroon over the past twenty years. Indeed, from US$917 million (XAF552 billion) in 2000, that stock rose to US$9,026 million in 2020, representing a close to 1000% increase.

The UNCTAD report does not provide reasons to explain the strong growth in the volume of FDIs captured by Cameroon during the period. However, various sources attribute it to the intensification of Chinese investments.

"Between 2000 and 2014, Cameroon captured XAF2,750 billion of foreign direct investment (FDI). XAF1,850 billion or about 67% of the FDIs entering Cameroon originated from China,” revealed a document from the Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon citing UNCTAD data.

This predominance of Chinese investments in Cameroon was reinforced in 2010, with the launch of first-generation structuring projects (bridges, roads, dams, etc.). Chinese companies are usually in pole position because for each project loan granted by the Chinese state bank Eximbank China, there is always a Chinese firm to carry out the works concerned in the contract. Those firms are notably CCCC, CWE, CHEC, Sinohydro in the infrastructure sector, and Huawei and ZTE in telecommunication.

Let’s note that according to the national Balance of Payments Technical Committee, Cameroon captured XAF341 billion of FDIs in 2020. However, the committee's estimates include more components than the data presented by UNCTAD.

Brice R. Mbodiam