Cameroon: 75% of business leaders recorded QoQ turnover stagnation or a slowdown in Q3-2019 (GICAM)

(Business in Cameroon) - In its recently-published Economic Scoreboard, the Inter-Patronal Grouping of Cameroon (Gicam) notes that during Q3-2019, a large proportion of Cameroonian business leaders recorded a significant quarter-to-quarter deterioration in their turnover.

"Indeed, 75% of business leaders have recorded either stagnation or a slowdown in their activities against 65% in the previous quarter. For over a year now, this decline in business activity has been rising steadily,” Gicam says.

According to the grouping, the proportion of business leaders having recorded an outright decline in their revenues in Q3-2019 (44.88%) is the highest since Q4-2018 (18%). In Q1-2019, it was 32% and 40% in Q2-2019.

S.A.