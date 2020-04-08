Cameroon: Slowdown in Nigeria's vehicle imports drives down customs revenue in the northern region

(Business in Cameroon) - In Q1-2020, the customs authority of the northern region achieved 120% of its revenue collection target, Séraphin Bello, head of that customs district, said to the government daily Cameroon Tribune.

The official, however, foresees difficulties this month of April 2020, because of the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He indicates that the closure of borders with Nigeria, in Gaschiga, will have a negative impact on the customs revenues in the Northern region.

"In Gaschiga, for instance, vehicle clearance accounted for 65% of revenues. The figure has fallen by 10%," Seraphin Bello says.

BRM