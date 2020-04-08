logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 April 2020 -
Economy

Cemac: 2020 Oil revenues could be down XAF992 bln or XAF2,653 bln depending on the extent of the coronavirus crisis (PREF-CEMAC)

Cemac: 2020 Oil revenues could be down XAF992 bln or XAF2,653 bln depending on the extent of the coronavirus crisis (PREF-CEMAC)
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 08 April 2020 09:57

(Business in Cameroon) - Regardless of the scale of the Coronavirus crisis, CEMAC oil-producing countries will suffer a violent oil shock.

Based on macro-economic data available as of March 22, 2020, the Steering Committee of the Economic and Financial Reform Program of CEMAC (PREF-CEMAC) has outlined two scenarios.

The first scenario assumes that "the crisis will be transitory and rapidly controlled.” Under that scenario, the price of a barrel of oil could be $39.1.

The second scenario assumes “a rapid spread of the crisis with, among other things, lowering average price of oil to $20 dollars per barrel in 2020 (pessimistic scenario)."

According to PREF-CEMAC, in the transitional scenario, the cumulative losses of oil revenues in the Cemac zone will amount to a little more than XAF992 billion. These revenue losses could triple if the Covid-19 crisis worsens, the committee indicates.

If the so-called pessimistic scenario were to occur, the five oil-producing countries in the CEMAC region would lose a total of XAF2,653.7 billion, the committee adds.

Overall, the shock will not be felt to the same extent in all the countries of this Community. Equatorial Guinea, Congo, Gabon and Chad will be more affected by this fall in revenue since oil often contributes up to 80% of their revenues against 25% in Cameroon.  

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cemac: 2020 Oil revenues could be down XAF992 bln or XAF2,653 bln depending on the extent of the coronavirus crisis (PREF-CEMAC)

cemac-2020-oil-revenues-could-be-down-xaf992-bln-or-xaf2-653-bln-depending-on-the-extent-of-the-coronavirus-crisis-pref-cemac
Regardless of the scale of the Coronavirus crisis, CEMAC oil-producing countries will suffer a violent oil shock. Based on macro-economic data available...

Cameroon: Slowdown in Nigeria's vehicle imports drives down customs revenue in the northern region

cameroon-slowdown-in-nigeria-s-vehicle-imports-drives-down-customs-revenue-in-the-northern-region
In Q1-2020, the customs authority of the northern region achieved 120% of its revenue collection target, Séraphin Bello, head of that customs district,...

Mirap organizes periodic and test markets to facilitate access to consumer products

mirap-organizes-periodic-and-test-markets-to-facilitate-access-to-consumer-products
In Cameroon, Mirap, which regulates the local supply of consumer products, will deploy periodic markets (Yaoundé and Douala) and test markets...

Cameroon: 75% of business leaders recorded QoQ turnover stagnation or a slowdown in Q3-2019 (GICAM)

cameroon-75-of-business-leaders-recorded-qoq-turnover-stagnation-or-a-slowdown-in-q3-2019-gicam
In its recently-published Economic Scoreboard, the Inter-Patronal Grouping of Cameroon (Gicam) notes that during Q3-2019, a large proportion of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n85: March 2020

Minim Martap«It might be the best bauxite ever at the moment»

The necessary reform of Cameroonian public firms


Investir au Cameroun n95 Mars 2020

Minim Martap« Peut-être la meilleure bauxite au monde à ce jour »

La nécessaire réforme des entreprises publiques camerounaises