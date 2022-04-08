logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 April 2022 -
Economy

Govt formalizes partnership with banks on tax payment platform e-Guce

  • Comments   -   Friday, 08 April 2022 11:51

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Finance Minister presided yesterday over the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding relating to the payment of customs duties, taxes and levies on the Guce's electronic platform known as e-Guce. The ceremony took place in Yaoundé between members of the government, credit institutions and the single window for foreign trade (Guce).

Online tax payments have been in place for several years in Cameroon, but the new MOU will give Guce access to reliable partners to fund the maintenance of its platform and boost its functional, technical, and operational performance. “E-governance has become an essential approach to address the issues of performance and competitiveness within administrations, organizations, and businesses,” Isidore Biyiha, CEO of Guce, said while speaking about the importance of digitalization in improving the performance of both the public administration and the private sector.

For example, according to the activity report of the Ministry of Finance, the digitization of payments boosted customs revenue on vehicles by 53% in 2021. The amount went from CFA132 billion in 2020 to CFA201 billion in 2021.

BRM

