Brewers will continue operations despite health crisis, Producers association CAPA assures

(Business in Cameroon) - Despite the coronavirus health crisis, beverage producers will continue their operations, the Cameroonian Association of brewers CAPA informs.

According to the association, its member companies (SABC, Guinness Cameroon, UCB, Sofavinc, and Fermencam) are “essential partners in the development of several sectors in the country and they intend to continue to fulfill their roles as actors of development, as they usually do.”

It reassures distributors, retailers, supermarkets, and hypermarkets as well as consumers that the production and distribution of beverages will be done in strict compliance with the instructions and rules adopted by the State of Cameroon, barrier gestures, and social distancing notably.

In Cameroon, the brewing industry is controlled by three companies: Société des brasseries du Cameroun (SABC - Castel group), Guinness Cameroon (Diageo group), and Union camerounaise des brasseries (UCB - Kadji group). They achieved a cumulative net turnover of XAF457.2 billion in 2018. During the period under review, the total beer sales of all brewers in Cameroon were estimated at 6,500,000 hl (650 million litres), promotions excluded.

