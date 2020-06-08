logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 June 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon: IMF forecasts sharp GDP fall to -1.2% this year, because of the coronavirus

Cameroon: IMF forecasts sharp GDP fall to -1.2% this year, because of the coronavirus
  • Comments   -   Monday, 08 June 2020 11:59

(Business in Cameroon) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently published a country report focused on Cameroon. The report indicates that the country “is already feeling a severe impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, which will slow economic growth in 2020.

GDP growth is projected to fall sharply to -1.2 percent or about 5 ppt below the pre-pandemic projection,” the report read. “The pandemic has led to a substantial deterioration in the global economic environment, reflecting a combination of global supply and demand shocks. On top of the big expected spillovers from the external shock to Cameroon, the country is facing a rapid increase in the number of infected persons,” it continues.  

The IMF states that the pandemic is expected to lead to further disruptions to factors of production (both capital and labour) in the country, as well as a withdrawal of credit and economic losses resulting from deaths and the effects of negative confidence.

Furthermore, the institution adds, while an agreement on the restructuring of the debt owed by the National Refining Company (Sonara) -the country’s only refinery ravaged by a fire outbreak on May 31, 2019- to domestic banks (ed.note: close to XAF1,000 billion) has become more likely with the introduction of a new pricing structure, further delays would threaten the capital and liquidity position of banks.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: IMF forecasts sharp GDP fall to -1.2% this year, because of the coronavirus

cameroon-imf-forecasts-sharp-gdp-fall-to-1-2-this-year-because-of-the-coronavirus
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently published a country report focused on Cameroon. The report indicates that the country “is already feeling a...

Cameroon reduces its 2020 budget by over CFA542 bln

cameroon-reduces-its-2020-budget-by-over-cfa542-bln
As expected, Cameroon's Head of State, Paul Biya, signed an ordinance amending the 2020 Finance Law on June 3, 2020. This supplementary budget act reduced...

Cameroon: Handicraft exhibition SIARC postponed to a "later date" because of the Covid-19

cameroon-handicraft-exhibition-siarc-postponed-to-a-later-date-because-of-the-covid-19
Till now, the 7th edition of the International Handicraft Exhibition of Cameroon (SIARC), initially scheduled for May 7 to 10, 2020, at the esplanade of...

The AfDB grants CEMAC countries XAF6.3 bln to support the fight against Covid-19

the-afdb-grants-cemac-countries-xaf6-3-bln-to-support-the-fight-against-covid-19
The Executive Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) approved, on 2 June 2020, a grant totaling XAF6.3 billion (US$ 10.8 million) for the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »