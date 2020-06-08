logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 June 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon projects a loss of XAF768 bln revenues this year

Cameroon projects a loss of XAF768 bln revenues this year
  • Comments   -   Monday, 08 June 2020 16:08

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian public treasury will lose about XAF768 billion of revenues (taxes, customs, oil and gas, etc…) this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Ministry of Finance.

According to the same source, this drastic drop in public revenues will be partially offset by "exceptional support from development partners" in connection with the global health crisis, as well as "traditional financial support expected from the economic and financial programme" with the IMF.

These additional financial resources have "had the advantage of mitigating the decline in the budget. Thus, instead of a drop in revenue of  XAF768 billion, the budget, for its part, is finally down by only XAF542 billion," the Ministry of Finance says in an explanatory note of the Amending Finance Act decided by the Head of State on June 3, 2020, and which is to be ratified in the coming days by Parliament.

As a reminder, this budget amendment decreased the State’s 2020 budget from XAF4,951.7 billion to XAF4,409 billion. This drastic decrease is due to the consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic on the Cameroonian economy.

Due to this readjustment of the State's 2020 budget, the allocations previously made to the various administrations have been reduced by 20%, it is reported. According to the Ministry of Finance, this revised budget was drawn up on the assumption of an economic recession in Cameroon in 2020, following the Coronavirus pandemic.

While it was initially projected at 4% of GDP, economic growth in the country in 2020 will finally drop to -1.1%, according to the government, ( and -1.2% according to the IMF). This represents a net loss of 5 percentage points, according to the new government projections.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon projects a loss of XAF768 bln revenues this year

cameroon-projects-a-loss-of-xaf768-bln-revenues-this-year
The Cameroonian public treasury will lose about XAF768 billion of revenues (taxes, customs, oil and gas, etc…) this year because of the coronavirus...

Budget amendment: The “Special Youth” plan saves its XAF6.6 bln budget in extremis

budget-amendment-the-special-youth-plan-saves-its-xaf6-6-bln-budget-in-extremis
In the budget amendment prompted by the coronavirus crisis, the three-year "special youth" plan aimed at developing the small economy saved its XAF6.6...

Cameroon: IMF forecasts sharp GDP fall to -1.2% this year, because of the coronavirus

cameroon-imf-forecasts-sharp-gdp-fall-to-1-2-this-year-because-of-the-coronavirus
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently published a country report focused on Cameroon. The report indicates that the country “is already feeling a...

Cameroon reduces its 2020 budget by over CFA542 bln

cameroon-reduces-its-2020-budget-by-over-cfa542-bln
As expected, Cameroon's Head of State, Paul Biya, signed an ordinance amending the 2020 Finance Law on June 3, 2020. This supplementary budget act reduced...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »