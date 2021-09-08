logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 September 2021 -
Economy

Tax Collection: Cameroon to improve its business location capabilities with a digital addressing system

Tax Collection: Cameroon to improve its business location capabilities with a digital addressing system
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 08 September 2021 13:29

(Business in Cameroon) - Minister of Housing (MINHDU) Célestine Ketcha Courtès recently issued a call for tenders for feasibility studies in the framework of a project to elaborate a digital addressing system in Youandé.

The selected firm will assess the coverage and accuracy of the addressing tools used in the Urban Community of Douala. The study is scheduled to last four months and interested parties can submit their offers by October 1, 2021.

Let’s note that the coverage and accuracy assessment part is just the first phase of a larger project. As the tender call reveals, ultimately, the selected firm will submit the feasibility studies for a digital platform allowing cooperation between the general directorate of taxation, the general directorate of the treasury, and the Special Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance (FEICOM) to optimize the collection of direct revenues and pinpoint taxpayers’ location through the digital addressing system.

Indeed in Cameroon, despite the recent addressing initiatives, bars, dumping sites, shops, and junctions are still used as the conventional addressing methods, even in urban areas. This complicates efforts to locate houses and businesses. As a result, the tax collection system is not as efficient as it should be. According to the Ministry of Finance, the country’s tax base is currently narrow because most businesses operate informally (close to 45% of the GDP generates less than 5% of tax revenues).

Hence, the digital platform suggested will help improve the management of tax collections as well as road and various networks’ construction works. It will also boost the number of taxpayers (estimated at 140,000 at end-April 2021).

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: State companies recorded XAF224 bln cumulated loss in 2017-2019 (official)

cameroon-state-companies-recorded-xaf224-bln-cumulated-loss-in-2017-2019-official
Over the 2017-2019 period, the 44 state-owned companies in the government portfolio recorded XAF224 billion losses, a document attached to the 2021...

Fund transfers: Cornered by Mobile Money services, Express Union embarks on a charm offensive

fund-transfers-cornered-by-mobile-money-services-express-union-embarks-on-a-charm-offensive
Express Union, which was until recently the undisputed leader of domestic fund transfers in Cameroon, launched a promotional campaign waiving fees for...

Tax Collection: Cameroon to improve its business location capabilities with a digital addressing system

tax-collection-cameroon-to-improve-its-business-location-capabilities-with-a-digital-addressing-system
Minister of Housing (MINHDU) Célestine Ketcha Courtès recently issued a call for tenders for feasibility studies in the framework of a project to...

CEMAC: BEAC resumes with liquidity absorption operations

cemac-beac-resumes-with-liquidity-absorption-operations
Last September 6, the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) launched an operation aimed at absorbing XAF100 billion liquidity from banks with excess...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n101: July-August 2021

The UK makes strategic moves in Cameroon

Alamine Ousmane Mey: “8% yearly growth over 10 years is a realistic target


Investir au Cameroun n111: Juillet - Août 2021

La Grande Bretagne avance ses pions au Cameroun

Alamine Ousmane Mey : « 8% de croissance annuelle sur 10 ans est un objectif tout à fait réaliste »