Cameroon: Sinking fund CAA suggests a revamp of public-private partnerships

(Business in Cameroon) - Public-private partnerships need to be reviewed to make them more beneficial, suggested Richard Evina Obam, director general of national sinking fund CAA in a release published on November 5, 2021.

"The CAA advocates for capacity building to allow an improved quantification of contingent liabilities arising from public-private partnerships (PPPs) and optimize the state’s financial contributions,” the official indicated.

While explaining that PPPs are adequate means of financing that mobilize private actors’ expertise for the implementation of public services, Richard Evina Obam indicated that those reviews aim to help achieve substantial savings on infrastructure costs, accelerate implementation by reducing administrative delays and reduce the state’s financial constraints in the framework of those partnerships.

The release also informs that thanks to the support of development partners like the World Bank, the government has initiated measures to enhance the legal and institutional architecture of PPPs.

This announced review is in line with suggestions made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In a report about the financing of structuring projects in Cameroon, the international partner wrote that PPPs could prove beneficial if Cameroonian authorities adopt a proactive planning and budgeting approach.

In that regard, the IMF suggested, there is a need for more transparency and control over the selection, management, implementation, use, and maintenance of the infrastructure concerned by the PPPs.

It also advised the creation of an independent commission that would validate feasibility studies, streamline compensation procedures, and award contracts to Cameroonian companies to help build their capacities through collaboration with foreign companies. The commission will also allocate part of government bond proceeds to projects and target a realistic number of projects based on development priorities.

S.A.