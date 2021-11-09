logoBC
09 November 2021
Economy

Dangote Cement Cameroon launches new cement type, amid soaring international clinker prices

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 1, 2021, Dangote Cement Cameroon launched a new type of cement in the Cameroonian market. According to the company, the new type baptized Dangote Falcon is marketed in 50-kg bags and meets its need to adapt to the rallies in the prices of clinker (the main raw material used in cement production) on international markets. 

One of the solutions to resolve the price rallying problem was to take mitigative actions. So, we have decided to launch a grade 32.5 cement type to reduce the volume of clinker used. This measure will help maintain volume performances while improving profitability,”  Emmanuel Ngando, the marketing manager of Dangote Cement Cameroon, told Defis Actuels.

According to the executive, this type, which is different from the company’s reference type (42.5) is suitable for several works. "Falcon is multi-functional and affordable. Our research shows that Falcon can be used for any type of work, be it for domestic, public infrastructure, houses, and even dams," said Bertrand Mbouck, CEO of Dangote Cement Cameroon.

According to the company, Dangote Falcon is marketed at XAF4300, but, margins can be added for transport depending on the distribution site. This mark of officially set retail prices is an opportunity for distributors who have often been accused of speculating on prices to set prices they want in times of soaring international commodity prices.  

