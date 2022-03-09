Cameroon requests XAF85 bln loan from the AfDB under new 3-year economic plan

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon is expected to receive XAF375 billion of budget support from the IMF until 2024, following the conclusion of its new 3-year financial and economic program signed on August 2, 2021.

According to Jean Tchoffo, president of the technical commission in charge of supervising economic programs, further budget support is expected from Cameroon’s financial partners in the framework of that program.

In that regard, for the 2022 fiscal year, Cameroon requested XAF85 billion support from the African Development Bank (AfDB), revealed Jean Tchoffo, on February 25, 2022, during the annual conference of heads of central, decentralized, and external services of the Ministry of Finance in Yaoundé.

According to the official, the AfDB’s response to Cameroon’s request was still expected up to that date.

On February 23, 2022, the IMF approved the disbursement of a new XAF65 billion tranche in the framework of the program. The tranche was approved at the end of the first review, deemed satisfactory despite the country’s failure to implement some reforms.

The new disbursement brings the budget support already approved under the program to XAF160 billion.

BRM