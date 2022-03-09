logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 March 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon: IMF expresses concerns over imported inflation

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 09 March 2022 11:51

(Business in Cameroon) - Nicholas Staines, the IMF resident representative in Cameroon, took part in a videoconference with employers grouping GICAM in early March 2022. During that online meeting, the focus was on imported inflation in the country, particularly in sectors where the situation is already critical with supply disruptions and business cessation prospects on the horizon.  

GICAM and the IMF resident representative discussed the possible solutions to those threats. The solutions envisaged include partially passing the additional costs incurred onto consumers, taking advantage of segmentation, raising the minimum wage [to boost consumers’ purchasing power], subsidizing sensitive products, and even providing incentives for the use of local raw materials.  

GICAM was advised to guarantee the proper functioning of a market economy in which the government will effectively play its regulatory role while the private sector will play its job and wealth-creation role. The Bretton Woods institution also indicated that the use of foreign exchange regulations as trade restricting tools and price regulation policies that require subsidies need to be questioned.

"On all these issues, a consensus emerged on the need for a regular, frank, and dynamic dialogue between the government and employers. The IMF indicated its availability to support the country on this pressing issue," says GICAM. 

The video conference was organized just weeks after GICAM estimated the year-on-year rise in firms’ production costs at XAF213 billion in 2021. For the employers’ grouping, the additional production costs were mostly generated by the rise in raw material prices in international markets and soaring shipping costs.  

In a statement signed on December 9, 2021, GICAM indicated the figure was estimated based on a group of 20 raw materials used in six industrial sectors, notably, the breweries, cement, fertilizers and pesticides, packaging, milling, and metallurgical industries.

S.A.

