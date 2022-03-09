logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 March 2022 -
Economy

Cameroon: 22,000 youths joined the professional world in 2008-2022 thanks to government program PCF-Afop

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 09 March 2022 11:55

(Business in Cameroon) - PCF-Afop, a support program for the development of vocational training in Cameroon, has helped train 22,000 young people in agricultural, livestock farming, and fish farming techniques since its launch in 2008. The figure was revealed on March 4, 2022, during the 19th session of the program’s steering committee in Yaoundé. 

"Throughout the training, the learner is supported in the development of his/her professional integration project and helped in the implementation of that project,” reads a recruitment notice published to call for candidates willing to be trained under the program.  

According to the figures revealed on March 4, 2022, PCF-Afop helped 20,000 of its trainees produce 2,863 cattle, 9,867 goats, 915,182 broiler chickens, 10,197 pigs, and 108 tons of fish. 

At the same time, 415 hectares of sorghum farm and 130 hectares of rice farms were developed, helping produce 889 tons of sorghum and 149 tons of rice within 13 years. 

