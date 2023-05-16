logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 May 2023 -
Economy

Industrial ex-factory prices reach 6-year high in 2022

Industrial ex-factory prices reach 6-year high in 2022
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 09 May 2023 15:25

(Business in Cameroon) - Factory gate prices (ex-factory price paid to producers, excluding taxes and subsidies, and excluding transport margin) in the industrial sector in Cameroon have experienced a record increase of 13.3% year-on-year. The highest growth since 2017, the National Stats Agency reported.

“The post-Covid economic recovery, the disruption of global value chains, the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and the dependence of the Cameroonian economy on imported raw materials, among others,” are the reasons behind this record increase, INS said. As a result, the prices of raw materials and agricultural inputs for industrial production as well as sea freight costs have exploded. Subsequently, household final consumption prices followed the same trend, up 6.3% in 2022 (more than double the 3% threshold accepted in the Cemac region).

The data showed that companies have not entirely passed on the increments in producer prices to final consumption. Instead, they have cushioned the shock, either through government incentive measures or a reduction of margins.

Import-substitution policy

According to the INS, the extractive sector contributed the most to the rise in the factory gate and consumer prices in 2022. Production costs in the oil and gas industry in particular rose by 29% yoy. At the same time, costs rose by only 8.6% in the manufacturing industries over the same period. INS however noted significant disparities between industries.

For example, while factory gate prices rose by 5.8% in the chemical, pharmaceutical and plastic industries, the increase was only 1.9% in the textiles industry; 10.9% in the food sector, 15.9% in the leather industry, and 16.9% in the steel industry. The Cameroonian Organization of Steel Processing Industries (Ocita) points out that since China decided to reduce some of its exports to ensure supply of the domestic market after the Covid-19 pandemic, Cameroon’s steel industry has been relying heavily on imports of billets (molten iron waste in the form of ingots and used for the production of concrete iron) from Russia and Ukraine.

However, although the gloomy international situation has caused inflationary pressures on factory production costs and final household consumption in 2022, INS sees it as an opportunity for Cameroon to develop the national market. "These disruptions could provide opportunities to substitute imported raw materials and boost local production, especially in the agro-industry. Local flours (cassava, corn, potatoes, etc.) could be used in the food industry (instead of wheat massively imported from Russia, ed) and the iron deposits (Mbalam, Nkout, Kribi, Akom 2, etc., ed) could be better exploited for the metallurgical industry. The new national development strategy includes the structural transformation (of the economy), which involves second-generation agriculture, industrialization, and import-substitution," INS explained.

back to top

African central banks meet in Yaoundé to find a solution to climate change consequences

african-central-banks-meet-in-yaounde-to-find-a-solution-to-climate-change-consequences
The Association of African Central Banks (AACB) kicked off today in Yaoundé a three-day workshop to discuss the impact of climate change on the continent....

Mary Porter Peschka, Director of Sustainability (ESG) and Gender Solutions at IFC explains sustainable financing opportunities for Cemac economies (interview)

mary-porter-peschka-director-of-sustainability-esg-and-gender-solutions-at-ifc-explains-sustainable-financing-opportunities-for-cemac-economies-interview
The Bank of Central African States (Beac) recently announced it has officially joined the Sustainable Banking and Finance Network (SBFN). This move aims...

Adamaoua produces 70% of Cameroon's honey (study)

adamaoua-produces-70-of-cameroon-s-honey-study
Beekeepers in the Adamaoua region account for almost 70% of the national honey production, according to the World Bank-financed Livestock Development...

Gimac records nearly CFA400bn in transactions in 2022, 73% via mobile money

gimac-records-nearly-cfa400bn-in-transactions-in-2022-73-via-mobile-money
The Interbank Electronic Banking Group of Central Africa (Gimac) said it recorded 10 million transactions for a cumulative value of CFA395 billion in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »