Bolloré inaugurates the first logistics platform in Kribi

(Business in Cameroon) - The industrial port of Kribi, located near the deepwater port of Kribi, hosted yesterday the inauguration ceremony of the Kribi Logistics Hub. The ceremony was presided over by the Cameroonian Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibéhé Massena.

The Kribi Logistics Hub is a multimodal logistics platform built by Bolloré Group, which operates the container terminal of the deepwater port of Kribi, as part of a consortium formed with the French company CMA CGM and the Chinese company CHEC. This first infrastructure of its kind in the port city of Kribi "is an additional and essential link in the region's logistics ecosystem,” said Philippe Labonne, President of Bolloré Africa Logistics (BAL).

According to him, this new hub will help smooth the logistics operations in the port both for Cameroonian economic operators and those of the hinterland (Chad and CAR in particular), explained Philippe Labonne, President of Bolloré Africa Logistics (BAL).

Once completed, the new infrastructure will cover 7 ha for a total investment estimated at CFA7 billion. Phase I, which is fully completed, required CFA4 billion for work on 2.7 ha. Work includes the construction of a container park of 7,700 m2, a warehouse of 6,000 m2, a porch of 900 m2 (to continue the processing of containers during periods of bad weather), a water storage tank with a capacity of 380 m3 for firefighting, unloading waiting areas, a technical room, etc. According to the Bolloré Group, the remaining 4.3 hectares will be developed further, including the construction of three new warehouses of 6,000 m2 each, providing 18,000 m2 of additional storage capacity.

Since its commissioning, the logistics platform has already enabled the transport of large shipments of sesame, Chadian and Cameroonian cotton, products from the primary processing of cocoa, etc. to the international market. The operations were carried out within a timeframe that guarantees the competitiveness of the deepwater port of Kribi. For example, the World Food Program (WFP) sees this logistics base as an appropriate infrastructure to make the import of food products more cost-effective, an executive of the Kribi Logistics Hub said.

"If the WFP has 100 containers of food products to transport to its areas of intervention, it will have to use 100 trucks, since one truck will carry one container. But with the Kribi Logistics Hub, we can handle the containers by emptying them. Then we load the contents of one and a half containers into a single truck. In the end, we will have fewer trucks to use and less money to spend,” the executive explained.

As a reminder, the inauguration of this multimodal platform comes at a time when Bolloré group, the leader in integrated logistics in Africa, is finalizing the sale of 100% of its African assets in logistics and transport to the Italian-Swiss group MSC. The deal was concluded in March 2022 by the two groups, "based on an enterprise value, net of minority interests, of €5.7 billion (about CFA3,740 billion),” we learned.

Brice R. Mbodiam