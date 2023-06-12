logoBC
12 June 2023
Malian Cheick Kanté appointed World Bank Director of Operations for Cameroon

  • Comments   -   Friday, 09 June 2023 14:59

(Business in Cameroon) - Malian Cheick Fantamady Kanté is the World Bank's new Director of Operations for Cameroon. The newly appointed manager was officially presented to the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motazé, during an audience on June 6, 2023.

He holds a Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Arizona, USA, and a diploma from the École Normale Supérieure in Bamako, Mali. The twenty-year veteran of the Bretton Woods institution previously served as World Bank Resident Representative in Guinea Conakry and Burkina Faso, before coming to Cameroon.

With his new position, Kanté is expected to accelerate the implementation of a portfolio of 19 projects financed by the World Bank, for an estimated amount of CFA1,552 billion. Of this amount, CFA1,200 billion have yet to be used up, according to the joint review of the institution's portfolio in the country, held from May 16 to 17 in Yaoundé. Cameroon has three years to use up this financing or risk seeing it foreclosed.

