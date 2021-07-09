logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 July 2021 -
Economy

Cameroon: Rising smartphone adoption calls for actions to meet users’ quality telecom service expectations, MINPOSTEL says

Cameroon: Rising smartphone adoption calls for actions to meet users’ quality telecom service expectations, MINPOSTEL says
  • Comments   -   Friday, 09 July 2021 13:46

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, smartphone adoption is steadily rising, according to figures published by the national telecom observatory of the telecom regulatory board ART. Recently, citing the figures from that observatory, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications (MINPOSTEL) Minette Libom Li Likeng revealed that from 25% in 2016, the smartphone penetration rate rose to 40% in 2020.

According to the MINPOSTEL, this 15% growth in smartphone use opened residents to the outside world, and now, they require quality, affordable, stable, and comprehensive services. “Therefore, public authorities, regulators, and operators must take actions to respond appropriately to those expectations,” she added.  

In the country, users’ rising interest in smartphones can be explained by the numerous features offered by those mobile terminals. They can take pictures, capture or play video and audio clips, access the internet and related services, store digital files, as well as help locate places. Also, the phone, which was previously unaffordable for the low-income population has been gradually democratized by phone manufacturers (Chinese notably) with the introduction of low-cost smartphones. 

Apart from the manufacturers that helped democratize smartphone access with their low-cost products, mobile operators are also contributing to this rise in adoption. For instance, in Cameroon, in 2019, Orange introduced “Sanza”, a smartphone it presented as the most affordable in the world. At the time, the phone was selling at XAF11,570 pre-tax and 13,900 all taxes included.  “I am confident that this 3G, and soon 4G phone, will be a key tool to boost internet access in Africa,” said Alioune Ndiaye, CEO Orange Middle East and Africa, during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.  

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Government program CAPAM to soon cease operations

cameroon-government-program-capam-to-soon-cease-operations
On July 5, 2021, Minister of Mines Gabriel Dodo Ndoké signed a decision notifying of the temporary layoff of the staff of CAPAM, a government program...

Cameroon: Rising smartphone adoption calls for actions to meet users’ quality telecom service expectations, MINPOSTEL says

cameroon-rising-smartphone-adoption-calls-for-actions-to-meet-users-quality-telecom-service-expectations-minpostel-says
In Cameroon, smartphone adoption is steadily rising, according to figures published by the national telecom observatory of the telecom regulatory board...

Cameroon to increase tax-to-GDP ratio to 13.55% by 2024

cameroon-to-increase-tax-to-gdp-ratio-to-13-55-by-2024
The Cameroonian government is currently planning to gradually increase the tax-to-GDP ratio from 11.80% in 2021 to 12.5% in 2022 and then to 13.55% by...

CEMAC: BEAC liquidity injections are slowing activities in the interbank market

cemac-beac-liquidity-injections-are-slowing-activities-in-the-interbank-market
Commercial banks’ growing attraction for weekly liquidity injection operations organized by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) is affecting the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n100: May 2021

These Cameroonian startups raise billions

Agro-industry and land rights


Investir au Cameroun n110: Mai 2021

Ces start-ups camerounaises qui lèvent des milliards

Agro-industrie et droits fonciers