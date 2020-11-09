logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 November 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon: Only 23.3% of companies are up-to-date with their social security contributions (CNPS)

Cameroon: Only 23.3% of companies are up-to-date with their social security contributions (CNPS)
  • Comments   -   Monday, 09 November 2020 14:12

(Business in Cameroon) - Only 7,000 (23.33%) of the 30,000 companies operating in Cameroon are up to date with their social security contributions. This was disclosed by the National Social Insurance Fund (CNPS) in a recent briefing note.   

"There are about 16,000 socially insured persons we can’t cover because their employers own a hefty amount of social contributions to the CNPS. The situation has worsened to the extent that only one-fourth of the companies operating in the country are up to date,” the CNPS indicates.

The companies either fail to register their employees with the CNPS or they avoid paying the social security contributions even though those contributions have been deducted from the employees’ salaries.

The CNPS explains that 81% of companies with 1 to 6 employees owe social contributions to the CNPS, while 15% of companies with 6 to 20 employees are not up-to-date. As for companies with 21 to 100 employees, the percentage of defaulters is 3.1% while for companies with over 100 employees, that percentage is 0.2%.

To recover the contributions it was owed, the fund launched an extensive campaign in 2016. At the time it was estimating the amount of social security contributions it was owed at a little over XAF60 billion.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Customs officials seize 9,000 liters of contraband diesel in Limbé

cameroon-customs-officials-seize-9-000-liters-of-contraband-diesel-in-limbe
Cameroon’s customs authorities inform that customs officials stationed in Limbé recently seized 9,000 liters of diesel. The products (45 cans of 200-liter...

Cameroon: Ex-MP Mohamadou Gassimou becomes Director-General of the National Cereal Board

cameroon-ex-mp-mohamadou-gassimou-becomes-director-general-of-the-national-cereal-board
Mohamadou Gassimou was recently appointed Director-General of Cameroon’s National Cereal Board. The official who previously served at the Port Authority...

Cameroon: CAA estimates Sonara and Camair Co’s debt at XAF826 bln as of Sep 30, 2020

cameroon-caa-estimates-sonara-and-camair-co-s-debt-at-xaf826-bln-as-of-sep-30-2020
Camair Co and Sonara are the most indebted public companies in Cameroon, according to the recent note on public debt published by the National Sinking...

Cameroon: Only 23.3% of companies are up-to-date with their social security contributions (CNPS)

cameroon-only-23-3-of-companies-are-up-to-date-with-their-social-security-contributions-cnps
Only 7,000 (23.33%) of the 30,000 companies operating in Cameroon are up to date with their social security contributions. This was disclosed by the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte