Cameroon: Only 23.3% of companies are up-to-date with their social security contributions (CNPS)

(Business in Cameroon) - Only 7,000 (23.33%) of the 30,000 companies operating in Cameroon are up to date with their social security contributions. This was disclosed by the National Social Insurance Fund (CNPS) in a recent briefing note.

"There are about 16,000 socially insured persons we can’t cover because their employers own a hefty amount of social contributions to the CNPS. The situation has worsened to the extent that only one-fourth of the companies operating in the country are up to date,” the CNPS indicates.

The companies either fail to register their employees with the CNPS or they avoid paying the social security contributions even though those contributions have been deducted from the employees’ salaries.

The CNPS explains that 81% of companies with 1 to 6 employees owe social contributions to the CNPS, while 15% of companies with 6 to 20 employees are not up-to-date. As for companies with 21 to 100 employees, the percentage of defaulters is 3.1% while for companies with over 100 employees, that percentage is 0.2%.

To recover the contributions it was owed, the fund launched an extensive campaign in 2016. At the time it was estimating the amount of social security contributions it was owed at a little over XAF60 billion.

S.A.