09 December 2021
Cameroon: 235k residents to soon have improved access to water thanks to the delivery of XAF27.3 bln projects in Edea and Bertoua

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 09 December 2021 11:45

(Business in Cameroon) - Next December 13, Cameroon Water Utilities (Camwater) will proceed to the acceptance of construction works for the rehabilitation, extension, and strengthening of the water supply system in Bertoua, the regional capital of East Cameroon. According to internal sources, in November 2021, the water utility took delivery of similar construction work in Edea, the regional capital of the Littoral region.

The two projects were implemented by Spanish multinational Btd, whose regional director for Africa is since December 21, 2018, Cameroonian-born Philippe Wobiwouo. Overall, the projects in Bertoua and Edea required a XAF27.3 billion investment. They will boost drinking water production capacity by 56% in Bertaou and 88% in Edea. At the same time, storage capacities will rise by 444% and 500% respectively, according to project documents.

In the framework of the projects, 94 kilometers of hydraulic hoses were installed in Edea and 137 kilometers in Bertoua. Overall, the works will substantially improve water supply in the two cities concerned therefore facilitating access to the basic necessity for some 235,000 residents (about 110,000 in Edea and 125,000 in Bertoua).

The Bertoua and Edea projects are components of a larger project aimed at improving water supply in Yaoundé and three secondary towns (Bertoua, Edéa, and Ngaoundéré). Estimated at some XAF103 billion, it is funded by the French Development Agency and the European Investment Bank.

After delivering the Edea and Bertoua projects, Btd hopes it will land a deal for the Yaoundé component. For sources close to the case, it is in pole position in the related contract awarding process. 

Brice R. Mbodiam

