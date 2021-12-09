cameroon-extends-timber-permits-and-licenses-expiring-in-dec-2021-by-2-months-to-make-up-for-covid-19-spurred-activity-disruptions

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, forest operators’ licenses expiring on December 31, 2021, will be freely extended till February 28, 2021. The information was disclosed in a release signed on December 8, 2021, by Minister of Forestry and Wildlife Jules Doret Ndongo. According to the release, all the forest operators have to do is request the extension by submitting an application file.
The decision was prompted by “the numerous disruptions in forest activities caused by the coronavirus pandemic and long spells of bad weather.”
So, the 2-month extension will allow forest operators to make up for the time wasted due to the activity slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. This will allow them to generate additional revenues, therefore, reducing the revenue shortfalls caused by the slowdown.
In his release, Minister Jules Doret Ndongowill adds that the extensions will also help ensure a “proper supervision of forest activities during the 2021-2022 transition period instated to prepare forest operators to the ban on raw timber exports in the CEMAC region,” the release informs.
