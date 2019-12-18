logoBC
Yaoundé - 18 December 2019 -
Economy

Cameroon gathers partners around torn anglophone region’s reconstruction plan

Cameroon gathers partners around torn anglophone region’s reconstruction plan
  • Comments   -   Monday, 09 December 2019 17:03

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon's Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute, announced on his twitter account that he recently brought together “about fifteen” representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Yaoundé, in order to “gather their concrete proposals for the financing of the Reconstruction and Recovery Plan” for the country's English-speaking regions, torn apart by a separatist crisis ongoing for three years now.

The Far-North, which has also been suffering from the deadly acts of Nigerian terrorist sect Boko Haram since 2013, is also an integral part of this reconstruction and recovery plan, according to good sources.

According to the biweekly Défis Actuels, during the meeting, France promised to support this plan by injecting XAF40 billion.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon : 78.5 tons of meat unfit for consumption seized this year

cameroon-78-5-tons-of-meat-unfit-for-consumption-seized-this-year
In the framework of the presentation of its activities during the 2019 financial year, the Cameroonian Ministry of Livestock (Minepia) informs that it...

Cameroon : the EU elaborates more stringent phytosanitary rules for exporters

cameroon-the-eu-elaborates-more-stringent-phytosanitary-rules-for-exporters
On December 14, 2019, the European Union (EU) adopted a new phytosanitary regulation. Since then, its delegation in Yaoundé, Cameroon, has been conducting...

French Musée du quai Branly prepares an exhibition consecrated to Western Cameroon’s tangible and intangible heritage

french-musee-du-quai-branly-prepares-an-exhibition-consecrated-to-western-cameroon-s-tangible-and-intangible-heritage
A delegation from the Musée du quai Branly, the museum of arts and civilizations of Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the Americas, has just visited Cameroon, a...

Cameroon foresees a XAF89 bln drop in oil revenues in 2020

cameroon-foresees-a-xaf89-bln-drop-in-oil-revenues-in-2020
In 2020, Cameroon’s consolidated oil revenues should amount to XAF443 billion, down by XAF88.8 billion compared with the estimates for the 2019 fiscal...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n81: November 2019

The growing weight of Moroccan banks in Cameroon

Made in Cameroon products gradually take over supermarkets


Investir au Cameroun n91: Novembre 2019

Le poids croissant des banques marocaines au Cameroun

Le Made in Cameroon progresse dans les supermarchés