Cameroon: Forestry and logging drove growth in the Primary sector in Q3-2021 (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, in Q3-2021, the primary sector continued on the growth dynamic it commenced in the previous quarter, according to the National Accounts recently published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

During the period, the sector grew by 4.9% after the 3.2% growth recorded in the previous quarter. For the INS, the sector contributed 0.9 points to GDP, after 0.6 points contributed the previous quarter.

"Forestry and logging were the main growth drivers in the sector with an outstanding 12.7% rise after rising by 4.7% the previous quarter,” the INS report explains. The two activities contributed 0.5 points to GDP after 0.2 points contributed in Q2-2021, the institute adds.

Although less vigorous, this upward momentum was also recorded in subsistence farming (+2.7% and 0.2 points contributed to quarterly GDP growth). In addition to the loss of momentum in export-oriented agriculture (+4.6% after 5.6% in Q2), the period under review was also marked by "relatively stable growth of 1.9%" in the livestock, fishing, and hunting branches, the INS estimates.

