logoBC
Yaoundé - 10 June 2020 -
Economy

Coronavirus: Most affected jobs in Cameroon are in the education, accommodation, mining and forestry sectors (INS survey)

Coronavirus: Most affected jobs in Cameroon are in the education, accommodation, mining and forestry sectors (INS survey)
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 10 June 2020 16:08

(Business in Cameroon) - Between April and May 2020, 55% of companies operating in Cameroon reduced their staff. This is one of the findings published by the National Institute for Statistics (INS) in the framework of phase I of its evaluation of the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus in the country.

According to the institute, this staff reduction affected 59% of SMEs in the modern sector. It is “more pronounced in the education (92%), accommodation (hotels) and catering (71%), mining (76%) and forestry (73%)" sectors, the Institute says.

It adds that this situation arises because the vast majority of companies have had to resort to working hour reduction (62%), borrowing (61%), postponement of planned investments (57%), cancellation of orders with suppliers (50%), employee lay-off (44%) and salary reduction (44%).

The report shows that 53% of company leaders prefer the lifting of restrictions imposed on economic activities. Informal production units (59%) and SMEs (44%) would like to see the restrictions on bars, restaurants, and transport lifted. Large enterprises (33%) would like the restriction on border closures lifted.

Let’s note that in June when the INS was publishing this assessment, some of the restrictions were being lifted already. The restrictions concerned are notably those regarding bars and the transport sector.

S.A.

back to top

Coronavirus: Most affected jobs in Cameroon are in the education, accommodation, mining and forestry sectors (INS survey)

coronavirus-most-affected-jobs-in-cameroon-are-in-the-education-accommodation-mining-and-forestry-sectors-ins-survey
Between April and May 2020, 55% of companies operating in Cameroon reduced their staff. This is one of the findings published by the National Institute...

Cameroon: Bolloré and customs authorities evaluate new E-customs system Camcis

cameroon-bollore-and-customs-authorities-evaluate-new-e-customs-system-camcis
On 8 June 2020, in Yaoundé, Bolloré Transport & Logistics and Cameroonian customs authorities evaluated the brand new Camcis (Cameroon Customs...

ECF arrangement: Discussions on the Sixth review will take additional time, the IMF says

ecf-arrangement-discussions-on-the-sixth-review-will-take-additional-time-the-imf-says
Discussions about the sixth review of Cameroon’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) with the IMF and new agreements with Cameroonian authorities will...

AfDB approves Phase III of the ‘Ring Road’ construction project

afdb-approves-phase-iii-of-the-ring-road-construction-project
The African Development Bank (AfDB) informs that it has approved phase III of the construction of the Ring Road, the road aimed at boosting trade in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »