Coronavirus: Most affected jobs in Cameroon are in the education, accommodation, mining and forestry sectors (INS survey)

(Business in Cameroon) - Between April and May 2020, 55% of companies operating in Cameroon reduced their staff. This is one of the findings published by the National Institute for Statistics (INS) in the framework of phase I of its evaluation of the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus in the country.

According to the institute, this staff reduction affected 59% of SMEs in the modern sector. It is “more pronounced in the education (92%), accommodation (hotels) and catering (71%), mining (76%) and forestry (73%)" sectors, the Institute says.

It adds that this situation arises because the vast majority of companies have had to resort to working hour reduction (62%), borrowing (61%), postponement of planned investments (57%), cancellation of orders with suppliers (50%), employee lay-off (44%) and salary reduction (44%).

The report shows that 53% of company leaders prefer the lifting of restrictions imposed on economic activities. Informal production units (59%) and SMEs (44%) would like to see the restrictions on bars, restaurants, and transport lifted. Large enterprises (33%) would like the restriction on border closures lifted.

Let’s note that in June when the INS was publishing this assessment, some of the restrictions were being lifted already. The restrictions concerned are notably those regarding bars and the transport sector.

S.A.