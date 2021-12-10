Cameroon: Government accuses cement producers of price-fixing

(Business in Cameroon) - Once again, cement producers are being called to order by the Cameroonian government concerning their prices. In a correspondence sent to the managing directors of those various producing firms on December 9, 2021, Minister of Commerce Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana (photo) denounced an illegal agreement to increase the prices of the products. “It has come to my attention, through written communications of which I have copies, that you unanimously and unilaterally decided to increase your sales prices by XAF500 and 300 per bag depending on the type of cement,” the government official wrote.

He also reminded the recipients of his letters of the provisions of the law of 1998 on competition, which prohibits price-fixing, and the law of 2015 regulating business activities and the elaboration of some sensitive products and services’ price grid. Minister Mbarga Atangana then ordered the producers to postpone the price increase.

“Consequently, I invite you, in the name of the policy dialogue that has always guided the government’s action and in the name of the public-private dialogue to abide by the conclusions of our December 7, 2021, consultative meeting until further notice and backpedal to the currently applicable prices pending the end of our ongoing discussions,” he concluded.

This is not the first time the Minister of Commerce is disproving a price increase suggested by cement producers to make up for their rising production costs caused by a generalized hike in the price of raw materials in international markets and soaring shipping costs. In late June 2021, following a similar attempt by Cimencam’s CEO, the government official threatened to close the company’s facilities.

Unproductive negotiations

Following that episode, on July 27, 2021, Xavier-Saint Martin Tillet, Director of LHMA group (Cimencam’s parent company) for the West African region, was granted an audience by the Minister of Commerce. At the end of that highly publicized audience, Cimencam promised to postpone its price increasing project and keep to the set prices (namely XAF4,300 and XAF4,600 for ordinary cement in Douala and Yaoundé respectively and XAF4,900 in the two cities for 42.5X grade cement). As for the Minister of Commerce, he announced that discussions were open to elaborate measures to support the cement sector affected by the “global rise in the price of raw materials” used by cement producers.

At the time, Cimencam estimated that if it was to pass the costs incurred due to the global rise in raw material prices and shipping costs on cement prices, the price of a bag of 50 kilograms of 42.5X cement would be raised by XAF1,200. To avoid increasing selling prices, its competitor Dangote Cement launched an affordable cement type baptized Dangote Falcon. “One of the solutions to resolve the price rallying problem was to take mitigative actions. So, we have decided to launch a grade 32.5 cement type to reduce the volume of clinker used. This measure will help maintain volume performances while improving profitability,” explained Emmanuel Ngando, the marketing manager of Dangote Cement Cameroon.

However, it seems that even the “mitigative action” taken by Dangote Cameroon has failed to yield the expected result amid the generalized rise in raw materials and shipping costs. This would explain cement producers’ concerted decision to increase selling prices given the seeming ineffectiveness of government measures to curb the imported inflation hitting the main manufacturing industries in Cameroon. As usual, the government has been quick to react against the plan.

