gicam-worried-about-impacts-of-coronavirus-on-cameroon-s-economy

(Business in Cameroon) - Groupement inter-patronal du Cameroun (Gicam), the largest employers' organization in Cameroon, is currently conducting an investigation on the impact of coronavirus on the country’s economy, the employers group’s website informs.

After the adverse effects of the restriction of foreign travels, especially to countries affected by this virus, the Cameroonian business community was alarmed after the confirmation, on 6 March 2020, of the first two cases of coronavirus in the country.

That same day, the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie, had to go to Douala to reassure employers of the effectiveness of measures taken by public authorities to contain the epidemic as soon as possible and avoid new importation of the virus into Cameroon.

BRM