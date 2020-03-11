“In the long term, Cameroon’s public debt will improve growth by 1% and reduce inflation by 0.13%,” analysts claim

(Business in Cameroon) - In an analysis document published on the BEAC's website, two experts from the Cameroonian Ministry of Economy (Arnaud Ngambo) and the International Relations Directorate of the Beac (Georgette Biligil) analyzed the "impact of debt dynamics on economic growth and inflation" with a focus on "the case of Cameroon."

According to the two experts, the country's economic data from 1987 to 2015 "show that in the short-term, Cameroon's public debt has no effect on either inflation or growth. However, in the long term, it could lead to about 10% variation in the inflation rate and 20% of variation in the GDP growth rate."

Moreover, the two experts point out, "a 10% increase in the public debt-to-GDP ratio would immediately lead to an immaterial decrease in inflation and GDP growth. In the long term, it would improve growth by 1% and reduce inflation by 0.13%."

Based on those results, the two analysts indicate that "the level of Cameroon's public debt should worry authorities, given its influence, albeit minor, on the economy."

They advise Cameroonian authorities to "pay attention to the accumulation of debt and the speed of indebtedness because of its immediate negative impact on the economy." However, they indicate, "the positive long-term impact (of public debt) should reassure authorities about the efficiency of the country's debt policy."

Brice R. Mbodiam