Yaoundé - 11 April 2022 -
The Port Authority of Douala has commissioned a new scanner to reduce cargo transit time

(Business in Cameroon) - The Port Authority of Douala has commissioned a new scanner to reduce cargo transit times on the port platform.

The main objective, according to the PAD, is to "significantly reduce the time it takes for shipments to pass through the port by deploying a scanner rather than performing a physical check, which is more costly and causes multiple hassles for importers." The commissioning of this fourth scanner is expected to reduce the transit time, currently above 7 days, to 5 or 3 days.

PAD said the commissioning of this new device is part of the vast process of standardization, renovation, and modernization of infrastructure and superstructure that the public company is implementing.

